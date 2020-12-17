Ann Druyan and Sasha Sagan light the Hanukkah candles (plus Laurie Anderson and Luther Dickinson!)

David Pescovitz

My dear friend Ann Druyan, co-creator of Cosmos and creative director of the Voyager Golden Record, and her daughter Sasha Sagan, author of the wonderful For Small Creatures Such As We: Rituals for Finding Meaning in Our Unlikely World, light the Hanukkah candles for the final night of Hanukkah. This lovely video is the last in the "Give Light" series, produced by the the Jewish arts and culture nonprofit Reboot. Below are two of other favorites from the week: guitarist and vocalist Luther Dickinson and jazz musician Sharisse Norman on night two, and Laurie Anderson last night!