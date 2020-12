In the last installment of Donald Bell's Maker Update for 2020, he celebrates some of the most creative and clever pandemic and social isolation projects of 2020.

There are some really great projects here, like Simone Geirtz's Proud Parent Machine, Bornach's incredible Astable Exhalation sculpture, Shane Wighton's robot barber, and Colin Furze's Highcycle social distancing bike.

Image: YouTube