British government says UNICEF should be "ashamed" for feeding hungry children there

UNICEF, the UN agency that provides humanitarian aid to children worldwide, is arranging Christmas breakfasts for kids in Britain for the first time in its 70-year-history. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the House of Commons, is outraged, describing it as a "stunt" for which it should be "ashamed"

Labour MP Zarah Sultana denounced the "grotesque inequality" in the Commons, as she said the wealthy few were enjoying "obscene riches" while children go hungry. Addressing Mr Rees-Mogg, she said: "From Tory donors handed billions in dodgy contracts to people like the Leader of the House, who is reportedly in line to receive an £800,000 dividend payout this year. So will (he) give Government time to discuss the need to make him and his super-rich chums pay their fair share so that we can end the grotesque inequality that scars our society?"

Consider this man's personal wealth is in the region of $200m, "including his wife's expected inheritance". There's a point of no return in this kind of total indifference and contempt. Consider it as a test: if the British will take this from their government, they'll take anything.