Cities: Skylines is free of charge on the Epic store for the rest of December. This is an essential pick for fans of city-builder games. I'd especially recommend it if you're still bitter about how bad the last Sim City games were ("an insult","a catastrophe"). It will be a very pleasant surprise to see how far the genre's come under new management.
Cities: Skylines currently free of charge
