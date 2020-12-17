New documentary about people who think we're living in a simulation

Two years ago, I posted that my old pal Rodney Ascher, director of fantastically freaky documentaries like Room 237, about weird theories surrounding The Shining, and The Nightmare, a study on sleep paralysis, was embarking on a new documentary project about people who believe that we're living in a simulation. At Rodney's request, I invited any Boing Boing readers who are convinced that our world is a digital creation to get in touch with him. Some of you did! I'm thrilled to say that the film, titled A Glitch in the Matrix, is now complete and will premiere next month at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival followed by a release by Magnolia Pictures! Congratulations, Rodney. Teaser trailer above.

Here's what Sundance said about A Glitch in the Matrix: