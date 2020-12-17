Poems generated by finding midpoints between how words sound and are spelled

Allison Parrish is one of my favorite poets; she writes code that transforms language into fascinating and evocative literary forms.

Recently she wrote software that generates "compass poems". She'll plot words in the NSEW points on a compass, and her software interpolates new words in the in-between spaces, by finding midpoints between how the original words are spelled and how they sound.

BOMB magazine published a few of them here (that image above is from their site), and Parrish has a whole chapbook of them here, published as part of the sync series.

One delightful one is the Beatles arranged in the compass points, from BOMB …

Or, from the chapbook, the big Internet giants …

Or the cardinal virtues of traditional Christian theology …

Parrish's work reminds me of the concrete poetry of bp nichol, a Canadian artist who — from the 60s to the 80s — similarly dove the phonemic muck of language, remixing words into trippy, often-illuminating new combos. Like many concrete poets of the time, he played around a lot with typographic layout, using everything from the electric typewriters to, in the last years of his too-short life, software. It's particularly sad to me that he died just before the web and open-source natural-language-processing tools emerged; I imagine he'd have found those to be deliriously fun tools to play with, in precisely the way Parrish uses them.

At any rate, go read that whole chapbook of Parrish's — it's just terrific. I'm gonna print it up; I want to look at 'em entombed in atoms, holding them in my hands like an animal.

If you want to know more about how her code works, she describes it at the end of the chapbook …