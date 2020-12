In this Twitter thread, author (Proof of Corruption), attorney, and online investigative journalist, Seth Abramson offers a fascinating take on the QAnon cult.

QAnon is an ARG (Alternate Reality Game). It was set up that way and is managed that way. QAnoners are playing an ARG and refuse to stop for the very reason transreality gaming can be hazardous: you can forget what's game and what's reality. QAnoners are lost in a dangerous game. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 16, 2020

A few months ago, game designer Reed Berkowitz, offered a similar take: A Game Designer's Analysis Of QAnon.

Image: Tony Webster "Ask Me Q — QAnon" — CC BY 2.0