Rollerman tests his latest rollerblade suit on mountain course

Rollerman has added a few more skates to his already speedy outfit, as well as some pretty impressive helmetcam gear. Then he zips down a mountain road amidst the gorgeous fall foliage.
Image: YouTube / Rollerman
Rollerman has added a few more skates to his already speedy outfit, as well as some pretty impressive helmetcam gear. Then he zips down a mountain road amidst the gorgeous fall foliage.
Image: YouTube / Rollerman
Police in Salerno, Italy made the largest drug seizure in history: 15.4 tons of amphetamines valued at US$1.12 billion. The Guardia di Finanza say that the pills—found inside three shipping containers at the port—were produced by ISIS in Syria. Scanners didn't detect the haul but police knew to expect them. From CNN: "We weren't able… READ THE REST
This is the third time this season that Red Bull Racing broke the pit stop record, this time with a 1.82 second servicing of Max Verstappen's car during yesterday's Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix. I hope robots never take their jobs. READ THE REST
The Jag at 1:29 and Volkswagen Bug at 3:26 are my favorites. READ THE REST
In 1982, 57% of Americans reported reading at least one work of creative literature in the preceding year. That number fell to 54% in 1992, then down to 47% in 2002. And, according to a Pew Research Center survey, over a quarter of Americans said they didn't read a book of any kind in print,… READ THE REST
They seem innocent enough. But without trumping up local news exposé levels of hysteria here…your pillow could actually be hurting you. Sure, they appear like happy, cloud-like wads of fluff, but the right pillow is actually pretty integral to you getting a good night's sleep. With too much or too little support, your pillow could… READ THE REST
Without power, all these devices and gadgets we love so much are little more than glorified doorstops. And, some of them are too small to even do that very well. For the person on your holiday list who always seems to have a dead phone whenever you try to reach them, give 'em one of… READ THE REST