Rudolph the Leaky Lawyer

The song "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" has always lent itself to parody lyrics -surely you remember that one about the sheriff who shot his wife that you learned on the school playground. However, today we have a confluence of Christmas, parody master Randy Rainbow, and a public figure actually named Rudolph who has been in the news somewhat. The result of that confluence is rude, crude, and utterly delightful. Randy Rainbow labeled this as his Christmas card to all his supporters.