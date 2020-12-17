These elegant, yet purposeful Empowered bracelets are a beautiful statement to the world

When you head out into the world, you're making a statement, whether you're conscious of it or not. With your appearance and attitude, you project a version of yourself to anyone and everyone you meet. From your haircut, to your clothes, to your general demeanor, it all comes together to define the public you. Jewelry can be a big part of that image. Particularly if it's got a big, bold message of its own.

For those looking for a really cool last-minute gift or stocking stuffer, these Empowered bracelets by Maya J are just the right fashion touch, in addition to sending a powerful message to the world. And, it doesn't hurt that they were included on the highly influential Oprah's Favorite Things list.

Maya J is a New York-based, family-owned business who wants their Empowered bracelets to be worn and gifted to spread love, strength, and positivity. The words of each of these brass and gold-plated bands are crafted toward that simple goal of inspiring, empowering, and celebrating women.

Classic and elegant, yet simple, each adjustable bracelet can serve as a woman's very focused mission statement to the universe. From words of purpose like Strong, Fearless, and Empowered, to words of emotion like Grateful, Love, and Forever, these bracelets can serve as a constant reminder of what's truly important.

Available in both yellow and white gold, wearers can even proudly collect a few on each wrist as a declaration of femininity, freedom, and lust for life.

In including these bracelets on her Favorite Things list, Oprah Winfrey said these are some of the words she wants girls and young women at her leadership academy to use to describe themselves.

Normally $38, each of these Empowered bracelets are available now at over a third off their regular price, just $24.99.

