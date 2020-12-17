This is your chance to destroy a Trump hotel and casino

On January 29, the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City will be imploded and you could be the one to push the button. Mayor Marty Small Sr. kicked off a charity auction for the opportunity with the proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. From NBC Philadelphia:

Opened in 1984, Trump's former casino was closed in 2014 and has fallen into such a state of disrepair that demolition work began earlier this year. The remainder of the structure will be dynamited on Jan. 29.

"Some of Atlantic City's iconic moments happened there, but on his way out, Donald Trump openly mocked Atlantic City, saying he made a lot of money and then got out," said Mayor Marty Small. "I wanted to use the demolition of this place to raise money for charity."