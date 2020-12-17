Why is this rotting tomato time-lapse video so weirdly calming?

Why am I finding it so weirdly peaceful to watch these Temponaut Time-lapse videos of food rotting? Quarantine brain, I guess. Here is a rotting tomato time-lapse. I can't stop watching these. Temponaut has an entire rotting food playlist on YouTube.
