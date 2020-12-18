Bootleg winemaking operation discovered at wastewater treatment plant

Toilet to table? Sheriffs in the Alabama city of Rainsville cleared out a bootleg winemaking operation inside a wastewater treatment plant. Interestingly, it was illegal to sell alcohol in Rainsville until a few months ago. From AL.com:

Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release that authorities acting on an anonymous tip went to the plant Thursday on Horton Road with Rainsville Mayor Roger Lingerfelt.

While conducting a search, agents and investigators located a large amount of illegal alcohol, and a winery which appeared to be in operation for a long period of time, Welden said[…]

"This is definitely one of the biggest operations we've seen in our county and possibly our state," Welden said.

