Cyberpunk 2077 removed from Sony's online store after buggy launch

Earlier this week, the creators of Cyberpunk 2077 offered refunds to buyers after the game's buggy launch. Now the game is being completely unlaunched, at least on PlayStation: Sony is taking it off the digital shelves of its online store. It's still available for Windows, the platform it appears to work best on, and for XBox, which it does not appear to work particularly well on.

"SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund," the company tweeted from its Ask PlayStation account. "Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://bit.ly/3h5VkpC."

Even by the dire standards of video game project management, this is unfolding as an unusually significant wreck. Years of hype, months of crunch labor, and now we need a new word for whatever hell the devs are heading into now. Crush development, perhaps?