Driver buried inside car by snow plow is rescued 10 hours later, and survives

These New York State Police photos show a car and its unfortunate driver in Owego, New York.

New York State Police sergeant Jason Cawley, is credited with rescuing Kevin Kresen, 58, of Candor, NY, who was trapped inside his car for 10 hours after a snow plow buried him with nearly 4 feet of snow during this week's major winter storm.

In the photo below, Kresen and NY State Police Sergeant Jason Cawley, in Lourdes Hospital, in Binghamton, NY.

More at the Associated Press.

(IMAGES: New York State Police)