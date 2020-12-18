Enjoy the relaxing sounds of these cute chonky beavers eating bark and chomping on leaves in a pond

Cue the beaver jokes, yeah, yeah. But this is my kind of ASMR. Little beavers chomping on their nom-noms, doing their wild thing in the pond. Hi beaver!

Says the human who uploaded it:

This summer I followed a family of beavers in a local beaver pond in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The adult beavers became very used to me, and as a result, I was often allowed to sit very close to them while they ate. This video is a compilation of several times that I filmed the adult beavers eating from up close. The sound they make chewing bark, twigs, and leaves is remarkable and fun.

August, 2020 / Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

[ VIDEO LINK: Close Up Footage of Beavers Eating in a Pond || ViralHog]