Former general Mike Flynn calls for military to keep Trump in power.

Mike Flynn, the former general fired (and later pardoned) by President Trump for lying about his contacts with Russian officials, says that the military should overturn the results of November's election. Joe Biden, a Democrat, handily trounced Trump in the poll.

Interviewed on the conservative site Newsmax, Flynn called Thursday for Trump to use "military capabilities" to force key states to repeat elections that had the wrong result.

He could order the, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities, and he could place those in states and basically rerun an election in each of those states. I mean, it's not unprecedented. These people are out there talking about martial law like it's something that we've never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times.

Here's the video: