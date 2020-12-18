Interactive light-up Hanukkah Menorah sweater

On Adafruit, Erica St. Blaine shares a cool project for creating a light-up Menorah sweater using the Adafruit Gemma M0 microcontroller and NeoPixel LEDs.
Image: Screengrab
On Adafruit, Erica St. Blaine shares a cool project for creating a light-up Menorah sweater using the Adafruit Gemma M0 microcontroller and NeoPixel LEDs.
Image: Screengrab
Adabox is the subscription box of microcontrollers and add-on boards, electronics, and other cool goodies that our friends at Adafruit Industries curate each quarter. The latest release, Adabox 16, is their Halloween edition. This edition is centered on their MatrixPortal M4 CircuitPython-powered RGB internet matrix controller board and a 64 x 32 RGB matrix display.… READ THE REST
For the past few months, Sam of Look Mum No Computer, has been building a "megadrone," a super-synth made up of a thousand simple oscillator circuits. In this video, he tunes the thousand oscillators and runs them through a mixing board to create an orchestra of oscillation. Sam also now has a PCB and panel… READ THE REST
In the latest issue of my newsletter, The Magnet, (subscribe here), I wrote about a book I bought in 1984 — Forrest Mims' Getting Started in Electronics, which he hand-lettered. It remains one of my favorite books. The instructional content is excellent, but the main reason I like it is because of its stupendous design.… READ THE REST
When you head out into the world, you're making a statement, whether you're conscious of it or not. With your appearance and attitude, you project a version of yourself to anyone and everyone you meet. From your haircut, to your clothes, to your general demeanor, it all comes together to define the public you. Jewelry… READ THE REST
Vintage styles weave back in and out of fashion, but there are some looks that no one ever wants to replicate. Like…ever. And while we mean no disrespect to our custodian brothers and sisters out there, there's no one who's ever decided that the janitor-chic aesthetic with the massive jangling keyring was a good look.… READ THE REST
In 1982, 57% of Americans reported reading at least one work of creative literature in the preceding year. That number fell to 54% in 1992, then down to 47% in 2002. And, according to a Pew Research Center survey, over a quarter of Americans said they didn't read a book of any kind in print,… READ THE REST