Not a creepy photo at all: 'Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump'

Absolutely definitely not the creepiest Christmas nightmare I have ever seen. Matching tuxedoes. What is with those insane blood red lamps.

From FLOTUS Melania Trump, on her official USG Twitter account, Friday December 18, 2020.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

