This guy can hula hoop, plate spin, juggle, and unicycle all at once

Circus arts enthusiast Paladin Ellsworth demonstrates some impressive multitasking while atop a rather tall unicycle.
Image: instagram / paladinellsworth
Circus arts enthusiast Paladin Ellsworth demonstrates some impressive multitasking while atop a rather tall unicycle.
Image: instagram / paladinellsworth
Daniel Rosenfeldt specializes in a kind of juggling called orbiting, and his performance piece "Starcatcher" is beautifully executed and shot in Sweden. The juggling set he uses is by Davide Catteneo at playjuggling.com. Image: YouTube / Daniel Rosenfeldt READ THE REST
David Rush, veteran Guinness record breaker, sliced through 40 thrown apples while juggling, besting the previous record of 36. Rush's neighbor Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon shares in the record for his perfectly-timed tosses. According to UPI, "Rush, who has been juggling since 2004, said it took 1 1/2 years of 'casual training' and several weeks of… READ THE REST
Two things I've tried to learn more than once and have failed at: unicycling and juggling. I hope pro juggler Jack Kalvan can help with the juggling part, then I'll be halfway toward my goal of being a Claude Shannon cosplayer. READ THE REST
When you head out into the world, you're making a statement, whether you're conscious of it or not. With your appearance and attitude, you project a version of yourself to anyone and everyone you meet. From your haircut, to your clothes, to your general demeanor, it all comes together to define the public you. Jewelry… READ THE REST
Vintage styles weave back in and out of fashion, but there are some looks that no one ever wants to replicate. Like…ever. And while we mean no disrespect to our custodian brothers and sisters out there, there's no one who's ever decided that the janitor-chic aesthetic with the massive jangling keyring was a good look.… READ THE REST
In 1982, 57% of Americans reported reading at least one work of creative literature in the preceding year. That number fell to 54% in 1992, then down to 47% in 2002. And, according to a Pew Research Center survey, over a quarter of Americans said they didn't read a book of any kind in print,… READ THE REST