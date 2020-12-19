Cyberpunk 2077 apology generator

Rob Beschizza

To celebrate the troubled release of Cyberpunk 2077, Foone created a Cyberpunk 2077 apology generator that usese the distinctive edgy aesthetic from the developer's real online atonements. Put in your own text, save a pic and share it for the amusement and edification of your cyberfriends. The Twitter thread has some good examples already.