These 30 winter survival items will help you handle the cold all winter long

It happens every year – and it still feels like a chilly slap across the face each time. Winter rolls in…and you're uncomfortably reminded that the next few months will feel like something you just have to survive.

However, there are ways to battle the elements. Assembled below are 30 surefire methods for assuring the winter chill is held at bay. From gloves and jackets to heaters and all-weather combat gear, here's the equipment you need to take on Mother Nature in her house – and take it back.

Gloves

Touchscreens and gloves don't mix – that is, unless you're wearing touchscreen-enabled gloves. Lightweight, yet thermal, these gloves combine 3-finger touchscreen capability with third-generation silicone, non-slip palm grip so your hands stay warm without interrupting screen time.

Touchscreen gloves combine simple and stylish with this pair. In basic black, these minimalist gloves have conductive material on the palm and finger for using touchscreens while the specially engineered grip makes sure your devices always stay in your clutches.

The stretch knit fleece fabric provides a pre-curved fit, with an extra layer of polar fleece inside so your hands always stay toasty warm. Of course, the fabric also mimics the conductivity of human skin so you can use touchscreens with no problem.

Nothing fits like leather – and the soft Nappa leather employed in these gloves looks as good as they feel. With faux-fur lining, well-stitched design, and a rubber wrist feature to seal in your hands from the cold, they're great for serious outdoor activity or just staying warm and fashionable.

With these gloves from Ororo, the heat is built right in. Durable carbon fiber heating elements run up the back of your hands to the front of each finger, maximizing the heating area while distributing that heat evenly. Meanwhile, the 3M Thinsulate insulation traps the heat inside while letting moisture escape.

The Cadillac of Voltheat's heated glove line, the Avalanche X gloves have built-in external controllers to set the power setting you want for the heat output you need. While the heat radiates through each finger, the double-reinforced leather palms are also built to handle even extreme outdoor activities.

Wear them as everyday gloves on their own, or use them as liners with your current favorite gloves or mittens. These feature full-finger heating with heat up to 150°F to stay warm all day. Powered by dual-flex batteries for up to 6 hours of heating, these gloves were built with comfort, usability, and heat effectiveness in mind.

Warmwear

Just pop one of these discs in its pouch, and the warming crystals instantly heat up, keeping your jacket pockets warm for your hands. Best of all, they're reusable. Just put them in boiling water to return the crystals to their liquid state, and you're good to go another round.

Don't forget your feet. Each of these insoles has its own thin, built-in rechargeable battery, which you can control with a remote to radiate heat up to 140°F for up to 6 hours. Just slip 'em into your favorite shoes or boots and you'll stay warm even in the worst of winter weather.

Of course, heated socks, like the Sequoia, would work too. The 3,350mAh batteries pump out up to 10 hours of warm coziness in your three different heat settings. In addition to being soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking, they also hold their grip so they won't be bunching up around your ankles.

Hats and scarves

This scarf not only uses patented heating technology from its rechargeable power bank to provide comfortable, constant neck warmth for up to 3.5 hours, it's also got magnets to help keep the whole thing in place. It fires up in just 15 seconds, adapts to sudden temperature drops, and, it's breathable and antibacterial.

Whichever style you prefer, this is some winter headgear with a dual purpose. The breathable fabric, trendy design, and solid craftsmanship battle the cold, while the built-in earphones sync to your smartphone so you can stream your music in your winter wonderland. It runs up to 10 hours on a single charge, and there's even a built-in mic so you can handle phone calls, too.

Jackets and vests

If you're looking to warm up, this vest has you covered with intelligent heating tech that powers a built-in heating module for equal heating through the five heating zones in the front and back. And, radiating that heat works out for any of your physical ailments as well, including back and waist pain, and reducing the effect of spinal disorders.

This cool-looking insulated puffer jacket isn't just a pretty face. It's also packing heating panels made of ultra-fine carbon fiber lining the back and collar, so you're also wrapped in warmth. The advanced heat-trapping insulated layer keeps the heat inside, while the battery works for up to 8 hours on a single charge.

This Indiegogo darling proves that winter warmth doesn't have to mean only one winter coat. The Torch 2.0 is lightweight and removable, transferring its heat pad-radiating warmth from jacket to jacket, attaching easily to virtually any material. It installs in seconds, has three different heat settings, and can even charge your cell phone thanks to the USB port.

These jackets from Homi are almost like spacesuits in their functionality, packed with features to do what a jacket should do best – keep you warm. The Japanese carbon fiber technology helps save power while the front and back heat cores keep you toasty and warm for up to 8 hours. The Lite sports a waterproof and water-repellent outer layer to protect against any weather, while the Pro doubles down, adding in a magnetic facemask, a high soft collar and the extra warmth advantage of an additional layer of 3M Thinsulate insulation, 1.5 times the warmth of regular down.

Accessories

If you gotta scrape your windshield, you might as well be able to see it. Just plug this unit into your vehicle lighter jack, and within a few minutes, this heated scraper is ready to get to work. Plus, the built-in flashlight helps better assess your work as the rubber squeegee wipes away excess water.

If scraping frost, snow, and ice build-up off your windshield isn't your idea of a good time, this magnetic iceScreen can sweep all that elbow grease away. The military-grade double waterproof reinforced Oxford polyester covering attaches to your vehicle with magnets, so when it's time to drive, you whip off the iceScreen for a clean, clear windshield below. You can pick up the original Classic version, the improved Deluxe model with a sun reflective side for use during the summer, or the oversized pickup truck edition for those bigger windshields.

Shoveling your porch is a major pain, so Saltnets means you never need to again. This mat doesn't use electricity or any corrosive chemicals, yet it uses a clever mix of melting agents to prevent snow from piling up, melting snow, and ice on contact. It's also non-toxic and pet-safe.

They don't call snow shoveling back-breaking work for nothing. But, the ergonomic NoBendz has an adjustable length shaft and their patent-pending D handle so you can shovel without bending and all the back pain that comes with it. Stand fully upright and shovel away!

Heaters

Able to be plugged into any 3-prong outlet, this heater uses thermal flow technology to cycle heat and warm up even the chilliest of rooms. It's lightweight, has no wires to hassle with, and even has an auto shut-off feature for safety.

This personal heater has 360-degree rotation and a 2-speed fan to spread the heating warmth. It can run on its own internal 1 to 12-hour timer, and there's even a remote so you can adjust the room temperature to your exact liking with a touch.

A wall plug-in heater better bring the power to get the job done, so this digital heater throws up to 350 watts of energy-smart heating power toward filling the room with glorious warmth. It's cool to the touch, and has a digital temperature display so you can set your room to the perfect heating specs.

It may look like a wood-burning fireplace, but this 1,000-watt free-standing space heater serves up all the heat with none of the burn. The adjustable thermostat lets users control the level of heat it releases. And, no matter how long you use this heater, its power stays the same, so you can expect many years of valued effective service ahead.

Why use tech when the old ways still work so well? The Egloo is made from terracotta and uses high-quality, smoke-free candles, for enough heat to keep a room nice and warm. Drop in a few drops of oil, and you can enhance your room's aroma while it also humidifies and even protects inhabitants from dry air, microorganisms, allergens, dust, and more.

The Solus is one of the most efficient plug-in heating units ever. Using its patented NanoWave technology, your space gets heated while using up to 30% less energy than traditional electric heaters. And, with the accompanying app, you can set other energy-saving features from anywhere, including scheduling, real-time cost monitoring, and zonal heating, all from your phone.

