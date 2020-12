Mathematician Kokichi Sugihara of Meiji University has once again won first place in the Best Illusion of the Year contest. His "3D Schröder Staircase" can break your mind until you see how it's done… and then it may still break your mind. Another finalist that caught my eye shows an illusion you probably never thought about before.

"Subtitles Illusion" is from high school teacher Masashi Atarashi. See the top ten illusions of 2020 in this gallery.