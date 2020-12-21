Car decked out in Christmas lights drifts around an inflatable snowman at night [VIDEO]

This driver looks like they're having fun.
Video Link: Guy Driving Car Covered in Christmas Lights Drifts Around Inflatable Snowman
This driver looks like they're having fun.
Video Link: Guy Driving Car Covered in Christmas Lights Drifts Around Inflatable Snowman
In this video, a very cute three year old girl asks Santa, WTF? Which is a reasonable question. December 13, 2020 / London, UK: We went to see Santa at Hamley's, all was going well until Santa gave out the presents, my 3-year-old daughter asked Santa What the fuck is that? Santa didn't notice, neither… READ THE REST
The 2020 Star Wars advent calendar is a great collection of holiday themed Star Wars knick knackery. My daughter is 14 this year and I hope she never gets too old for this, even tho I don't really know what the hell an advent calendar is for. Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2020 Building Set,… READ THE REST
A classic robotics video from Boston Dynamics in 2015. Think of how much more developed the robots are now! Yikes. [YouTube] READ THE REST
For marijuana pioneers of the 60s and 70s, this new America must almost seem like an alien world. There are now twice as many states where cannabis is fully legal as states where it remains illegal. Currently, only six states haven't joined the modern world and ushered some acceptance of marijuana, CBD, and other hemp… READ THE REST
Anybody can be on the receiving end of a good idea or a lightning bolt revelation. It might be about a software project. It could be a method for reorganizing your business operations. It could be a new product idea or a major initiative that could have a huge impact on a business and everyone… READ THE REST
For all its basicness, it's surprising how many people have amazingly strong opinions about their ice. And after reading that sentence, you probably had a visceral reaction to the right ways and wrong ways for using ice too. Because, for something as fundamental as hardened water, we've all got a position. Whether you like it… READ THE REST