DHS whistleblower claims he was instructed to exaggerate threat of Leftists and immigrants, downplay white supremacy

On Friday, December 11, former DHS intelligence chief Brian Murphy testified in a closed-door sessions before Congress, following up on his September whistleblower complaint, when he claimed that he had been instructed to downplay Russian threats so as to not make President Trump look bad.

According to Murphy's lawyer, this was not the only bit of instructional propaganda he was ordered to follow. From Reuters:

In testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, former intelligence chief Brian Murphy accused department leadership of urging him to "blame Far Left groups in an exaggerated fashion" for violence during summer protests in Portland, Oregon, according to lawyer Mark Zaid. […] [Illegally-serving Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad] Wolf also asked Murphy to play down U.S. white supremacist activity, the complaint said. Zaid said the committee questioned Murphy about allegations in his complaint that DHS officials pressured him to support greatly exaggerated claims about the number of people entering from Mexico suspected of plotting attacks on the United States.

This is my shocked face.

U.S. whistleblower was pressed to exaggerate leftist role in urban protests, lawyer says [Mark Hosenball / Reuters]

