Here are the chemistry stories that delighted the editors of Chemical and Engineering News this year

Mark Frauenfelder
Image: Depositphotos

Deep-sea fish that have evolved non-reflective ultra-black skin to avoid being eaten by other fish. Nanoscale linked chains. Locust pheromones that encourage flocking behavior. The world's brightest fluorescent material. Dead bacteria that participate with living bacteria in swarms. These are a few of Chemical and Engineering News' favorite things.