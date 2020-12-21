Internet Archive acquires massive Michelson Cinema Research Library

In one of the most important developments in the history of film archiving, the Internet Archive will be the new home of the legendary Michelson Cinema Research Library. Via Internet Archive:

When packed, Michelson's rich collection of 5,000 books, 30,000 photographs, and more than 1,000,000 clippings, scrapbooks and ephemera fill more than two 18-wheel tractor trailers. In making the announcement, Brewster Kahle said, "A library is more than a collection of books. It is the center of a community. For decades, the Michelson Cinema Research Library informed Hollywood— and we want to see that continue. Lillian spent her life supporting top Hollywood directors and designers. Many organizations wanted pieces of the collection, but I think the importance of keeping it together is so it can continue to help inspire global filmmakers to make accurate and compelling movies."

The Michelsons are one of the most influential and adorable couples in Hollywood history, and their 50-year love story and life's work have been chronicled in a documentary. The film will be part of an event celebrating the acquisition.

Join for the virtual ribbon cutting on January 27, 2021.

Image: Internet Archive