Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island, along with 4.4 earthquake and a massive steam cloud

Officials in Hawaii have raised Kilauea's alert to "warning" level and the aviation color code to red, as the volcano erupts and lava threatens homes. The U.S. Geological Survey and the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park are urging residents to stay indoors, and describe the situation as "rapidly evolving."

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting.

HVO Kilauea RED/WARNING – Shortly after 9:30 p.m. HST an eruption commenced within Kīlauea's summit caldera. https://t.co/JrIaEgXyAa — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 21, 2020

HVO Kilauea RED/WARNING – Magnitude-4.4 earthquake on Kīlauea Volcano's south flank https://t.co/pdBer7mGRs — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 21, 2020

From the Associated Press:

Tom Birchard, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Hawaii, said a new lava flow interacted with a pool of water inside the crater and that led to a short-lived but a fairly vigorous eruption. All the water evaporated out of the lake and a steam cloud shot up about 30,000 feet (9 kilometers) into the atmosphere, Birchard said. An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said. The agency later said the eruption was easing and a "low-level steam cloud" was lingering in the area. By 1 a.m., USGS officials told Hawaii News Now that there were reported lava fountains shooting about 165 feet (50 meters) into the sky. David Phillips, a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory spokesman, said the agency was monitoring the situation. "We will send out further notifications on Kilauea and other Hawaiian volcanoes as we observe changes," he said.

More at the AP: Volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island, produces steam cloud

Webcam captures start of #Kīlauea summit eruption. First image is from Dec 20 at 9:20 p.m. HST, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the eruption. Final image taken at 1:06 a.m. HST on Dec 21. #Kilauea2020 pic.twitter.com/ffUwAUKL2Z — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 21, 2020

Lava is cascaded into the summit water lake, boiling off the water and forming a new lava lake. The northern fissure, pictured, was producing the tallest lava fountain at roughly 50 m (165 ft), and all lava was contained within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea caldera. pic.twitter.com/4uEEL7qxOT — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 21, 2020

Annotated map shows locations of fissure vents that opened late on Dec 20. Red spots are approximate locations of fissure vents feeding lava flowing into the bottom of Halema'uma'u crater. Water lake at the base of Halema'uma'u crater has been replaced with a growing lava lake. pic.twitter.com/1RbBLWKLhZ — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 21, 2020