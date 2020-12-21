McDonald's China has a new Spam and Oreos burger they're dying for you to try

I may have thrown up a little in my mouth typing the headline. According to Delish, McDonald's is releasing a "unique" new burger in China today:

Set to roll out at McDonald's China, America's favorite burger joint is now delivering one of the most unique burgers out there: a Spam burger topped with Oreo crumbles. The announcement was made on Chinese social media platform Weibo last week and made its way to Twitter when video game analyst Daniel Ahmed tweeted about it. "Look, I saw this so you have to see it too. Sorry, that's how it works," he said in the tweet.

Please tell me this is a… gag.

McDonalds China is introducing a new Oreo x Spam burger on December 21. There will be 400,000 produced and sold.



(Look, I saw this so you have to see it too. Sorry, that's how it works). pic.twitter.com/QCiog64wAY — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 18, 2020

Image: Twitter