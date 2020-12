Mattel Creations asked the artist Nina Abney to create a new design for UNO, and she knocked it flaming out of the park. I'm ordering a deck now.

Apparently she also created a new card — a "hard NO" — with its own new rule; I can't find anything online about how the rule works but I am very excited to find out.

Mattel Creations has more promotional photos on its Instagram feed — here are a few. The cards look amazing to hold and play …