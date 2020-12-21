Puzzle enthusiast tackles the 5,000 piece gradient puzzle

Andrea James

Karen from Karen Puzzles needed 28 hours to complete this enormous puzzle with an interesting distinction: rather than a gradient printed as an overlay and then stamped, each piece of these Clemens Habicht puzzles is precision cut and is a solid color. The solid-colored pieces are each slightly different in hue than each neighboring piece. They are so precisely cut that Karen can lift huge completed sections without breaking them.