Karen from Karen Puzzles needed 28 hours to complete this enormous puzzle with an interesting distinction: rather than a gradient printed as an overlay and then stamped, each piece of these Clemens Habicht puzzles is precision cut and is a solid color. The solid-colored pieces are each slightly different in hue than each neighboring piece. They are so precisely cut that Karen can lift huge completed sections without breaking them.
Puzzle enthusiast tackles the 5,000 piece gradient puzzle
