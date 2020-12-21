Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, spoofs call to his FSB assassin and he confesses

This is astounding. Alexey Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who the Kremlin tried to poison, spoofed a call to the agent who attempted to kill him. Posing as an assistant to Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Navalny called Konstantin Kudryavtsev (a chemical-weapons specialist) and questioned him about the failed assassination attempt in August.

During their conversation, Kudryavtsev told Navalny that the dose used to poison him would have been fatal if the plane's pilot hadn't made an emergency landing in Omsk and if paramedics on the ground hadn't acted as quickly as they did. Kudryavtsev also named another figure allegedly involved in the operation against Navalny: Vasily Kalashnikov. According to The Insider, Kalashnikov is an expert in detecting nerve-agent metabolites in biological samples. Phone records show that FSB officer Stanislav Makshakov contacted Kalashnikov after Navalny collapsed into a coma and the assassination mission became a cover-up.

Via Meduza.

I love that Navalny has a "crazy wall" behind him in the video.

Should we take bets on how soon Kudryavtsev will accidentally fall out of a window?

Image: YouTube