Televangelist Pat Robertson basically tells Trump to get lost

When you've lost Pat Robertson…
Image: Screengrab
When you've lost Pat Robertson…
Image: Screengrab
Coinciding with Election Day on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, DJTrumpLibrary.com was finally updated. The website includes 3D renderings of a proposed version of the 45th President's Presidential Library. Located at 1 MAGA Lane in Nogales, Arizona — abutting the US-Mexican border — the facilities would include a COVID Memorial, with a reflecting pool that looks… READ THE REST
In this fast-talking video, Mehdi Hasan of NBC's @peacockTV catalogs the stinkiest nuggets of the Trumpian shitshow in two minutes, because "We're out of time. We're all out of time." Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
The Washington Post reports on the receipts from a 2018 meeting at the Mar-a-Lago resort club between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump, who also owns and runs Mar-a-Lago. In the next two days, as Trump and Abe talked about trade and North Korea, Trump's Palm Beach, Fla., club billed the… READ THE REST
The worst thing about Apple AirPods has nothing to do with their sound. They sound great. And, it has nothing to do with their functionality. They're packed with all the Apple goodies they pack into all their products. No, the worst thing about Apple AirPods is that they're so small that it often isn't a… READ THE REST
For marijuana pioneers of the 60s and 70s, this new America must almost seem like an alien world. There are now twice as many states where cannabis is fully legal as states where it remains illegal. Currently, only six states haven't joined the modern world and ushered some acceptance of marijuana, CBD, and other hemp… READ THE REST
Anybody can be on the receiving end of a good idea or a lightning bolt revelation. It might be about a software project. It could be a method for reorganizing your business operations. It could be a new product idea or a major initiative that could have a huge impact on a business and everyone… READ THE REST