Twitter now adds a new warning to tweets spreading conspiracy theories about November's election: "Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election." They're on Trump's own tweets, among others, a necessary absurdity as the outgoing president continues to rant about the incoming one.
Twitter adding "Biden won" warning to Trump tweets claiming election fraud
