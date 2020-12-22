A visit to the Barbie Woodshop

I recently discovered this Instagram account for Barbie of All Trades. Yes, THAT Barbie. She's taken up woodworking and has amassed a shopful of gorgeous (1:6 scale) miniature tools. According to her Instagram bio, Barbie Woodshop is a a "father and daughter project that is getting out of hand."

Ken brings Barbie lunch 'cause she's on a roll.

Barbie Woodshop has certainly made a splash amongst the Instagram maker community. The tools are real, the projects are real, and if this interview on Lost Art Press is any indication, Barbie is one wise woodworker.

Barbie posing next to her poster of fellow woodworker and actor Nick Offerman (as Ron Swanson)

Images: Barbie's Instagram