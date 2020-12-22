Australian beaches overrun by snake-infested foam

Massive storms in the Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland have brought massive piles of seafoam to the shores—a churning concoction of seawater, algae, salts, fats, and other pollutants, deep enough for a dog to get lost in.

Hazel the dog rescued from sea foam in Byron Bay, Australia. Sea foam often forms when strong winds and large waves whip up the cresting waves. pic.twitter.com/KSmREu2ADs — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) December 14, 2020

But puppies aren't the only thing lurking in this Australian extreme weather event. According to The Guardian:

Nathan Fife, Gold Coast Lifesaving services supervisor at Surf Lifesaving Australia, told Guardian Australia the foam was not good for people's health. "Health-wise it's probably not great to let your kids play in it," he said. "Also the marine creatures that might get in it, like sea snakes." According to the Marine Education Society of Australasia, there are 32 species of sea snakes found around Australia. While they are venomous, the risk of death is low.

Australian nature never ceases to amaze and horrify.

Sea snakes may be lurking in foam covering storm-lashed Australian beaches [Josh Taylor / The Guardian]

Eastern Australia covered under huge amounts of snake-infested sea foam [Eben Diskin / Matador News Network]