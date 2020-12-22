Biden: 'Our darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us'

• "We all have to stay apart just a little longer," cautions President-Elect

• Biden on cyberattack: "We know this much: This attack constitutes a grave risk to our national security."

President-Elect Joe Biden spoke to the nation from Delaware today, a pre-Christmas message.

"Our darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us, so we need to prepare ourselves, steel our spine. (…) It's going to take patience, persistence and determination to defeat this virus."

"We all have to stay apart just a little longer," said @JoeBiden in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden promised "masking requirements, a new strategy for testing," and "accelerated production of protective gear" starting on his administration's first day in office.

He also said the recent cybersecurity attack by Russia "constitutes a grave risk to our national security. It was carefully planned and carefully orchestrated."

"The truth is this: The Trump administration failed to prioritize cybersecurity," Biden added, vowing a response to the attack which experts pin on the Russian intelligence services.

More from his speech, below, from reporters covering it live.

"Experts say things are going to get worse before they get better," adds @JoeBiden, noting the US will lose "tens of thousands of more lives in the months to come." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 22, 2020

"Cyberattacks must be treated as a serious threat by our leaders at the highest level," says @JoeBiden. "This all happened on Donald Trump's watch when he wasn't watching." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 22, 2020

Biden slams Trump for downplaying the seriousness of this cyber attack: "Enough's enough" https://t.co/ZjPS5gIRPt — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) December 22, 2020

Cyber hack represents a "grave risk," Biden says. "The Trump administration failed to prioritize cyber security," he says — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) December 22, 2020

.@JoeBiden: "Congress did its job this week and I can and I must ask them to do it again next year." — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) December 22, 2020