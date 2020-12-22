Donald Trump's longtime banker at Deutsche Bank resigns

Timing is everything. The New York Times and other news organizations report today that Rosemary Vrablic, the longtime personal banker at Deutsche Bank for client Donald Trump, has resigned. One of her colleagues, Dominic Scalzi, has also reportedly quit.

"I've chosen to resign my position with the bank effective Dec. 31 and am looking forward to my retirement," Ms. Vrablic, 60, said in a statement on Tuesday.

From Reuters:

Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director and senior banker in the lender's wealth management division, recently handed in her resignation, which the bank accepted effective as of year-end, Dan Hunter, a spokesman for the lender, confirmed.

According to the New York Times, which first reported Vrablic's resignation, she arranged for the lender to grant hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to Trump's company.