Goat enjoys holiday beverage with Christmas sprinkles [VIDEO]

In Tennessee, this goat got into the Christmas spirit by enjoying some whipped cream in a Starbucks cup, December 4.

Surrounded by a Christmas tree and wearing festive apparel, MaDolly the goat can be seen licking at sprinkles and foam on the top of the cup in footage captured by her owner. MaDolly is one of several goats cared for and frequently dressed up by Tennessee resident Britney. Britney runs a YouTube channel called Goat Life where she documents the different themed outfits they wear and the fun they get up to.