'His failure will land at my doorstep' — Biden on Trump and ongoing hack of U.S.

Xeni Jardin

"His failure will land on my doorstep"
— President-Elect Joe Biden on Donald Trump, and the ongoing hack of U.S. government computer systems, which intelligence experts pin on Russia.

Video below.

