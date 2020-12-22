'His failure will land at my doorstep' — Biden on Trump and ongoing hack of U.S.

"His failure will land on my doorstep"
— President-Elect Joe Biden on Donald Trump, and the ongoing hack of U.S. government computer systems, which intelligence experts pin on Russia.
Video below.
Previously on Boing Boing:
