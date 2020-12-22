Russia and China fly bombers in joint patrol over Pacific

• Russia's Defense Ministry: "the measure was conducted as part of implementing the provisions of the 2020 military cooperation plan and is not aimed against third countries"

Russian and Chinese bomber aircraft flew a joint mission over the Western Pacific on Tuesday. The patrol operation is the second such flight since a July 2019 patrol over the same area, and shows increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing.

A of Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers and four Chinese H-6K bombers flew over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, the Russian military reported on Tuesday.

"The Russian Aerospace Force and the Air Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army conducted the second joint air patrol by long-range aircraft in the Asia-Pacific Region. The air group consisting of two Tu-95MS strategic bombers of Russia's Aerospace Force and four Hong-6K strategic bombers of the Air Force of China's People's Liberation Army conducted the air patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

From AP:

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the joint mission was intended to "develop and deepen the comprehensive Russia-China partnership, further increase the level of cooperation between the two militaries, expand their ability for joint action and strengthen strategic stability." The ministry added that the patrol flight "wasn't directed against any third countries."

