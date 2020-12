Despite the fact that movie theaters were closed for a big part of the year, and many productions were postponed, 2020 still had movies. And like every year, Sleepy Skunk made an artistic and emotional mashup of those movies with footage taken from their trailers. If you stayed home this year and don't have a multitude of different streaming service, you may well find something in this mix that you'll want to explore further. There's a list of the movies here.

[Thanks, Louis!]