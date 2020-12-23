13-minute mini-doc on the cult of the Criterion Collection

You probably know a few Criterion cultists. They're a curious breed of obsessive collector and media citizen who just can't get enough of these video products, with their extensive special features and thoughtful booklets of deep-dive essays and lovely packaging. Or maybe it's the cultured, urbane air that enthusiasts believe owning such a collection imparts. Whatever it is, the Criterion Collection and its rabid enthusiasts show no signs of slowing down. This video from such an enthusiast breaks it down.

Image: YouTube