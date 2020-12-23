"Goodbye Robin!" is a sweet film about memory and loss

In "Goodbye Robin!," as Mika remembers his childhood, he awakens a giant in his head. The giant has a creature trapped in his head as well: Kai, who finds and collects memory bubbles.
Image: YouTube / GOBELINS
In "Goodbye Robin!," as Mika remembers his childhood, he awakens a giant in his head. The giant has a creature trapped in his head as well: Kai, who finds and collects memory bubbles.
Image: YouTube / GOBELINS
Garrett Lewis, a character animator for Disney, received a birthday voicemail from his dad. So he animated it. As one does. READ THE REST
Alex Boya (previously) has released a trailer for The Mill, his newest animation about the unintended consequences of relying on biotech to solve the woes of the anthropocene. In the near future, global warming has caused a food shortage, and biotech firm The Mill started creating bread that turns consumers into zombies (the walking bread,… READ THE REST
Out today, this little sneak peek of 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch,' an all-new animated original series from Lucasfilm Animation to be released on Disney Plus. Previously on Boing Boing: READ THE REST
You may have heard of the 10,000 Hour Rule, popularized by noted journalist and author Malcolm Gladwell. It supposes that it takes 10,000 hours of active, intense focus on a talent or skill to attain expert-level mastery. There's debate over whether that theory is actually true or not, but it's also spawned a lesser-known spinoff,… READ THE REST
We've all had that kitchen moment that feels like a scene straight out of a Three Stooges movie. We go to one of those big cupboards to dig out a cupcake pan or a pasta maker or some other piece of highly specialized culinary technology, only to be greeted by a waterfall of kitchen stuff… READ THE REST
For most of the past century, vacuums were pretty much just vacuums. They suctioned dirt and other debris up off the floor, then passed it through a cloth or paper-based filter that would trap and collect all the dirt. But, a few decades ago, the water filtration vacuum showed up – and changed the game.… READ THE REST