Hypnotic hand-drawn animation inspired by the song "Catgot"

Ho Tsz Wing created a lovely animation for "Catgot" that has been making the festival circuit. The artist's site has more details:

The idea of the animation is to present a fountain performance in an abstract way. Those strong beats in the song express the sound of raining, water dripping and bubble smashing. By this, the water droplets conduct diverse transformations in the animation such as explosion, rotation, distortion. In addition, the hand-drawn texture can enrich the vivid movement of the object as it is different in each brushstroke. My inspirations also come from two artists who are Masanobu Hiraoka, a Japanese animator and Matt Abbiss, a British animator and comic artist. They give me ideas on the movement design, composition and scale of the elements and use of space in the scene, not just concentrate on the center of the screen.