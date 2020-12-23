Man, woman and dog bolt from airplane using emergency slide

An agitated man paced from seat to seat on a Delta Airlines flight before take off and eventually opened an emergency door and slid down the slide to the Laguardia airport tarmac. A woman quickly followed him carrying a service dog.

From Travel and Leisure:

An eyewitness on the flight told the newspaper that the two passengers kept changing seats on the plane, which wasn't full. Although a flight attendant did try to get them to sit down, they never did, and the man said that he had post-traumatic stress disorder, stating that if he sat down, he'd "freak out," according to the fellow passenger.

Antonio Murdock, 31, and his female companion, 23-year-old Brianna Greco, were arrested by the Port Authority police in the incident. Both Murdock and Greco were charged with criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration, the sources said.

The service dog, who probably did not enjoy nor consent to an airplane slide ride, was taken to the Brooklyn arm of Animal Care Centers of NYC.