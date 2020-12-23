Paul Manafort is back on Twitter after getting a Trump pardon

Xeni Jardin

Noted felon Paul Manafort received a pardon from Donald Trump just before Christmas, but it's you and me who get the real gift. He's back on Twitter.

h/t @wokyleeks

