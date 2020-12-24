AI judges "How bad is your Spotify?"

I doubt there's any serious AI at work here, but there is plenty of acid humor!

If you give the app "How Bad Is Your Spotify?" permission to access your Spotify account, it renders an acerbic verdict on the lameness of your listening habits.

Indeed, it'll sort your music taste into some lacerating categories, as in the screenshot above — from this piece by Michelle Renix over Junkee, where she found some fun examples of people on Twitter sharing the bot's hipster dismissal of their listening habits. ("You are 23% basic.")

I would share the verdict the AI rendered on my Spotify, but it's too humiliating.