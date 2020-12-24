Colorado governor pardons "Balloon Boy" parents

Colorado governor Jared Polis (seen here wearing a Boing Boing T-shirt) granted a pardon to the parents who pleaded guilty for staging the infamous "Balloon Boy" hoax of 2009.
From The Guardian:
In granting executive clemency to Richard and Mayumi Heene, Governor Jared Polis said the couple, now 59 and 56, had paid their debt to society for a "spectacle" that wasted law enforcement time and resources.
The couple reported on 15 October 2009 that their six-year-old son, Falcon, had been carried aloft by a homemade helium balloon that had become untethered in the family's back yard in Fort Collins, Colorado.
News footage showed the silver balloon, resembling a flying saucer, soaring over north-east Colorado for 90 minutes trailed by National Guard helicopters, as authorities scrambled to reroute aviation traffic around Denver international airport.
ABC News interviewed Balloon Boy 10 years after the incident: