Colorado governor pardons "Balloon Boy" parents

Colorado governor Jared Polis (seen here wearing a Boing Boing T-shirt) granted a pardon to the parents who pleaded guilty for staging the infamous "Balloon Boy" hoax of 2009.

From The Guardian:

In granting executive clemency to Richard and Mayumi Heene, Governor Jared Polis said the couple, now 59 and 56, had paid their debt to society for a "spectacle" that wasted law enforcement time and resources.

The couple reported on 15 October 2009 that their six-year-old son, Falcon, had been carried aloft by a homemade helium balloon that had become untethered in the family's back yard in Fort Collins, Colorado.

News footage showed the silver balloon, resembling a flying saucer, soaring over north-east Colorado for 90 minutes trailed by National Guard helicopters, as authorities scrambled to reroute aviation traffic around Denver international airport.