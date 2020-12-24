This @RummysCorner chronology of heavyweight boxing in the 1990s is a delight to watch [h/t @arupar]
Heavyweight boxing in the 1990s, a brief chronology [VIDEO]
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 1990s
- boxing
- sports
2020's top 200 cup stackers demonstrate their skills
Congrats to William Orrell, whose speed stacking time of 4.472 seconds put him at the top of this year's 200 best in their Cycle event. The world record in a sanctioned World Sport Stacking Association event is 4.753 by Chan Keng Ian: Image: YouTube / SeoulCalStudios READ THE REST
Beautiful black and white footage of snowboarding
Nicholas Wolken and Lars Popp hit the slopes of Mount Baker, Crystal Mountain, and Mount Bachelor in this sumptuously shot in all kinds of precipitation: It's also a slight hint to the predominantly moist weather we experienced on our visit State-side. A trip where our rental car smelled like a pack of wet dogs 24/7,… READ THE REST
Russia can't use name, flag, anthem at next 2 Olympics
The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Thursday that Russia cannot use its national anthem, flag, or even its name, at the next two Olympics, or at any world championships for the next two years. The sport court's punishment has to do with cheating, and specifically, doping. From AP: The Lausanne-based court halved the four-year… READ THE REST
This standing desk will get you on your feet for under $200
We've all heard about the positive impacts of using a standing desk versus the traditional sitting desk. Exactly how much a user benefits from standing is up for debate, though some argue the upside can be pretty great. One thing that we know, however, is that a sedentary life kills. Researchers do know that sitting… READ THE REST
This tiny, durable drone has stable flight features and a 4K camera, all for under $100
If you only think of drones as silly diversions or big kid toys, you're selling the technology and its overall impact short. In Southern California, police drones and the AI running them are changing how law enforcement is being done. In Australia, companies are using drones to install bird protectors on power lines. And, news… READ THE REST
Lemonade is insuring pets for as little as $10 a month — and it's time get onboard
For most of us, our pets are the center of our universes. They get a Christmas stocking above the fireplace, a birthday celebration most kids would envy, and, of course, we make sure they never miss a meal. So why do we hesitate when it comes to investing in their health and wellness with an… READ THE REST